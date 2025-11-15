IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit declines 37.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.67% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of IndiaNivesh declined 37.42% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 98.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.021.50 -99 OPM %-2550.0065.33 -PBDT-0.031.70 PL PBT-0.141.56 PL NP0.971.55 -37
