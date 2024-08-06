Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.95, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 35.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.95, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has eased around 17.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8862.5, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.65 lakh shares in last one month.