Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.95, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 35.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.95, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has eased around 17.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8862.5, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.65 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The PE of the stock is 23.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Double iSmart trailer out; Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt race for immortality

Bangladesh unrest not likely to impact India's overall trade balance: S&P

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Tata Motors, Tata Power partner to boost EVs, solar power adoption

Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra while taking selfie, video goes viral

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon