Federal Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.26, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Federal Bank Ltd has added around 2.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50092.1, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 189 lakh shares in last one month.