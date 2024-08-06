Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 456.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 220.58% to Rs 151.73 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech rose 456.95% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 220.58% to Rs 151.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.7347.33 221 OPM %72.6353.60 -PBDT100.7718.91 433 PBT100.3418.74 435 NP71.6812.87 457
