Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1536.75, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Bharat Forge Ltd has lost around 8.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24706.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.