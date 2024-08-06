Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 83.17 crore
Net profit of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 83.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.1765.40 27 OPM %8.102.49 -PBDT5.200.78 567 PBT2.77-1.24 LP NP2.47-1.24 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to address both Houses on Bangladesh

LIVE news: SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi liquor policy case

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Olympics fever: Indians can experience Paris cashless now with JioFinanc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon