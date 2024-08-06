Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.69, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 0.25% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.69, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 5.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2004.2, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.12 lakh shares in last one month.