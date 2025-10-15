Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3492, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3492, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 3.22% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26640.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3505, up 1.1% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

