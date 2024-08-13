Jindal Stainless receives qualified vendor accreditation from BrahMos Aerospace

Jindal Stainless has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace as a qualified vendor for the manufacturing and supply of steel sheets and plates from its Hisar plant in Haryana. This approval comes after a stringent quality and credentials audit conducted by BrahMos to enlist Jindal Stainless, Hisar, as a supplier for its cruise missiles.

This accreditation highlights Jindal Stainless' commitment to excellence and innovation in producing high-quality materials essential for national security. Jindal Stainless, Hisar, will manufacture and supply customised stainless steel and speciality low-alloy steel sheets and plates that meet the technical requirements of BrahMos Aerospace. Previously, Jindal Stainless has supplied materials for key projects under the DRDO and ISRO, including India's lunar mission Chandrayaan, PSLV, GSLV Mk3, nuclear submarine missile system, missile canisters for various missile programmes, and exhaust units in rockets. The company is dedicated to meeting the material requirements of upcoming missile programmes.