Sobha Ltd Falls 0.98%

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sobha Ltd has added 5.4% over last one month compared to 0.15% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 0.98% today to trade at Rs 1506.65. The BSE Realty index is down 0.28% to quote at 6774.78. The index is up 0.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd decreased 0.83% and Lodha Developers Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 21.16 % over last one year compared to the 4.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 5.4% over last one month compared to 0.15% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 68 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12860 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1971.9 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075.7 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

