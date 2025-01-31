Business Standard

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 9.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.31%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 19.19% over last one month compared to 3.57% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 9.8% today to trade at Rs 757.8. The BSE Metal index is down 1.31% to quote at 27829.2. The index is down 3.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 2.06% and Jindal Stainless Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 5.04 % over last one year compared to the 7.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 19.19% over last one month compared to 3.57% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 89279 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26791 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1097.1 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 708.8 on 13 Feb 2024.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

