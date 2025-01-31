Business Standard

NODWIN Gaming acquires StarLadder for USD 5.5 million

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, today announced the acquisition of Starladder, a leading esports IP and services Company in a deal valued at an initial consideration of USD 5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore). Additional consideration is payable on meeting the earn-out targets. This acquisition will see StarLadder become a fully owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming Pte (Singapore), marking a significant step in expanding its AAA IP and event production portfolio worldwide.

The acquisition of 100% of the share capital of StarLadder will be a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of NODWIN Gaming shares for an initial consideration of upto USD 5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore). The initial consideration would be payable partly by way of Cash consideration upto USD 2 million (Rs 17 crore) and balance USD3.5 million (Rs 29.75 crore) by way of swap of equity shares of NODWIN Gaming. As part of this transaction, the founder Roman Romanstov would become a shareholder of NODWIN Gaming and continue to lead the business going forward.

 

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

