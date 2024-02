Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Shivaliks Mercantile (Shivaliks), the JV-SPV of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries (Sidwal), the wholly owned material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India (Amber), has acquired 34.59% stake in the share capital of in Titagarh Firema SpA, a company based out of Italy (Firema), at a cost consideration aggerating to approximately Rs. Euro 20.21 million, to grow capabilities and capacities for various products in India and globally.