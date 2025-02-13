Business Standard

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 12.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 42.61% to Rs 624.30 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 12.27% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.61% to Rs 624.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 437.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales624.30437.77 43 OPM %8.1211.57 -PBDT34.4136.38 -5 PBT25.0827.99 -10 NP18.4521.03 -12

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

