Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial infuses nearly Rs 2,000 crore in NBFC arm Jio Credit

Jio Financial infuses nearly Rs 2,000 crore in NBFC arm Jio Credit

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Jio Financial Services said that it has subscribed to 3,35,71,923 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jio Credit (JCL), a wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at a premium of Rs 585.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,999.88 crore.

Jio Credit is a non-banking financial company. The aforementioned mentioned funds would be used by JCL to fund its business operations.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

 

The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 255.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

