Jio Financial infuses nearly Rs 2,000 crore in NBFC arm Jio Credit
Jio Financial Services said that it has subscribed to 3,35,71,923 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jio Credit (JCL), a wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at a premium of Rs 585.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,999.88 crore.
Jio Credit is a non-banking financial company. The aforementioned mentioned funds would be used by JCL to fund its business operations.
Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.
The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 255.85 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST