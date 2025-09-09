Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services and Allianz incorporate JV - Allianz Jio Reinsurance

Jio Financial Services and Allianz incorporate JV - Allianz Jio Reinsurance

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Jio Financial Services and Allianz have incorporated a joint venture company named Allianz Jio Reinsurance (AJRL) on 08 September 2025, to carry on the business of reinsurance in India, subject to regulatory approvals. The Company will invest an amount of Rs. 2.50 lakhs towards initial subscription of 25,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each for 50% stake.

AJRL has been incorporated pursuant to receipt of no objection certificate from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

