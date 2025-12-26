Friday, December 26, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR eases further as rising crude oil weighs

INR eases further as rising crude oil weighs

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Indian rupee continued to ease today amid a modest spell of weakness in the local equities and thin activity in world markets. INR has been falling rising near three-week high against the US dollar. Quarter and year end trades saw steady demand for the dollar and INR dropped 14 paise to 89.85 per US dollar. There is a modest pick-up in the WTI Crude oil futures, weighing the INR down despite weakness in the US dollar. The US dollar index trades well under 98 mark today, holding around ten-week low. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 89.83, up 0.06% on the day after a firm start as it quoted well above 89.90 mark in the early moves.

Nifty below 26,100 level; media shares decline

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

NMDC gains after inking MoU with Colorado School of Mines for mining research

NBCC (India) jumps on Dubai foray, Mumbai Port redevelopment MoU

Strides Pharma slides as US arm receives 4 USFDA observations for New York facility

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

