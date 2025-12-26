Nifty below 26,100 level; media shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 197.39 points or 0.23% to 85,211.31. The Nifty 50 index fell 50 points or 0.19% to 26,092.10.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.09%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,848 shares rose and 1,839 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.28% to 1,415.75. The index rose 1.62% in the past four trading sessions.
PVR Inox (down 1.15%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.56%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.46%), Sun TV Network (down 0.1%) fell.
On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.15%), D B Corp (up 1.09%) and Tips Music (up 0.52%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ola Electric Mobility jumped 3.59% after its subsidiary, Ola Electric Technology, secured incentives worth Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components (PLI-Auto) for FY25.
Vikran Engineering rose 4.66% after securing an order worth Rs 459.20 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 400 MW AC solar power project at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.
