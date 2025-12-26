Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 26,100 level; media shares decline

Nifty below 26,100 level; media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,100 level. Media shares declined after gaining in the previous four trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 197.39 points or 0.23% to 85,211.31. The Nifty 50 index fell 50 points or 0.19% to 26,092.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,848 shares rose and 1,839 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.28% to 1,415.75. The index rose 1.62% in the past four trading sessions.

Also Read

fact check, menopause

What we get wrong about menopause: Gynaecologist busts 13 persistent myths

Real estate

Sharekhan sees strong upside for Lodha on launch pipeline, Palava push

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrives to investigate at the house of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide | (PTI Photo)

IPS officer suicide, 'white-collar' terror bust shake Haryana in 2025

Business Standard_article 02

Investors can look at indices such as the Sensex for their passive investment strategy

quality power share price

Quality power shares defy subdued markets, gain 4% in trade; here's why

PVR Inox (down 1.15%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.56%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.46%), Sun TV Network (down 0.1%) fell.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.15%), D B Corp (up 1.09%) and Tips Music (up 0.52%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ola Electric Mobility jumped 3.59% after its subsidiary, Ola Electric Technology, secured incentives worth Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components (PLI-Auto) for FY25.

Vikran Engineering rose 4.66% after securing an order worth Rs 459.20 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 400 MW AC solar power project at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

NMDC gains after inking MoU with Colorado School of Mines for mining research

NMDC gains after inking MoU with Colorado School of Mines for mining research

NBCC (India) jumps on Dubai foray, Mumbai Port redevelopment MoU

NBCC (India) jumps on Dubai foray, Mumbai Port redevelopment MoU

Strides Pharma slides as US arm receives 4 USFDA observations for New York facility

Strides Pharma slides as US arm receives 4 USFDA observations for New York facility

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new upscale property in Gwalior

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new upscale property in Gwalior

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon