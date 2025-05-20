Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.36% in the March 2025 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 1689.50 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 72.36% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 275.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 1689.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1718.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.47% to Rs 409.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1121.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 6718.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6659.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1689.501718.61 -2 6718.076659.23 1 OPM %12.8220.89 -13.8224.26 - PBDT191.50381.82 -50 858.551634.78 -47 PBT105.04318.47 -67 526.861324.68 -60 NP76.20275.64 -72 409.821121.77 -63

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

