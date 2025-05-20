Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.65% to Rs 148.88 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 139.05% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 99.65% to Rs 148.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.30% to Rs 49.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.55% to Rs 465.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales148.8874.57 100 465.01263.39 77 OPM %11.9212.63 -11.6411.25 - PBDT24.5811.33 117 70.7038.70 83 PBT23.2910.03 132 65.5033.97 93 NP17.697.40 139 49.4325.31 95
