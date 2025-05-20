Buy Right Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 218.18% to Rs 1.05 croreNet loss of Buy Right Impex reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 218.18% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.01% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.050.33 218 1.051.78 -41 OPM %-64.76-57.58 --93.33-28.09 - PBDT-0.431.08 PL 01.25 -100 PBT-0.431.08 PL 01.25 -100 NP-0.321.08 PL 01.22 -100
