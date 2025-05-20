Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 5.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 171.83 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 5.28% to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 171.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.81% to Rs 72.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 619.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales171.83147.16 17 619.32621.84 0 OPM %21.5925.39 -21.3826.37 - PBDT33.6533.95 -1 119.85150.04 -20 PBT27.9128.63 -3 97.82128.88 -24 NP20.6521.80 -5 72.4496.34 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content