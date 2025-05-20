Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 18.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 9149.59 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 18.36% to Rs 2127.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1797.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 9149.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8564.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.55% to Rs 5321.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3984.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 23768.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20268.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9149.598564.08 7 23768.7520268.24 17 OPM %30.7826.71 -28.7524.90 - PBDT3004.842508.61 20 7566.385709.41 33 PBT2867.262390.07 20 7099.005266.21 35 NP2127.041797.11 18 5321.443984.52 34
