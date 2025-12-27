Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Tyre & Industries allots 1.42 cr equity shares

JK Tyre & Industries allots 1.42 cr equity shares

Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Pursuant to scheme of amalgamation

JK Tyre & Industries has allotted 1,42,69,484 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, in the ratio of 92 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company, credited as fully paid up, for every 100 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Cavendish Industries (CIL), to the eligible equity shareholders of CIL, determined as on the said record date of 24 December 2025.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 28,82,89,511 equity shares of Rs 2/- each (all fully paid-up).

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

