JK Tyre & Industries secures $100 million Sustainability-Linked Loan from IFC

JK Tyre & Industries secures $100 million Sustainability-Linked Loan from IFC

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has sanctioned a $ 100 million Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) to JK Tyre & Industries (JK Tyre). The funding includes $30 million to JK Tyre and up to $70 million for Cavendish Industries (CIL), a subsidiary of JK Tyre.

The funding will support the expansion of tyre manufacturing capacity, focusing on Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres at JK Tyre's Banmore plant in Madhya Pradesh and Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyres at CIL's Laksar plant in Uttarakhand. The initiative aims to promote energy-efficient tyre production, strengthen local supply chains, and create jobs.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

