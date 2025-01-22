Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NACDAC Infrastructure wins new work orders across India

NACDAC Infrastructure wins new work orders across India

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

NACDAC Infrastructure announced the acquisition of several significant work orders and the formalization of agreements with esteemed clients nationwide.

New Projects: h

Birla Estates: NACDAC Infrastructure has been entrusted with the Barmalt Project in Gurugram, Haryana, reflecting the company's expertise in delivering high-quality construction services. h

CP Systems: The Company will undertake HRT/TRT work in Uttarakhand, with THDC India as the primary client, showcasing NACDAC's capability in handling complex engineering projects. h

Gurukul Taxila: NACDAC Infrastructure has secured a contract for the repair and renovation of office premises in Rohini, Delhi, emphasizing the company's proficiency in refurbishment and renovation projects. h

 

Minda Instruments: The Company will provide technical and engineering support services at Minda's plant located in Tal Khed, Pune, Maharashtra, underscoring NACDAC's versatility in offering comprehensive engineering solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes fund raise of Rs 1,860 cr through QIP issue

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes fund raise of Rs 1,860 cr through QIP issue

Stockl Alert: JK Tyre, India Cements, Dalmia Bharat, PNB Housing Finance

Stockl Alert: JK Tyre, India Cements, Dalmia Bharat, PNB Housing Finance

Shares may rise at opening bell

Shares may rise at opening bell

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 43.18% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 43.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon