INR snaps four day losing streak against dollar but stays beyond Rs90/$ mark

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered some lost ground on Tuesday tracking a decline in the US dollar index. INR snapped a four-day losing streak and appreciated 12 paise to settle at 90.18 (provisional) against the American currency. Weak domestic equity markets and geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela however capped sharp gains for the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.22 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 90.08-90.25 before settling at 90.18 (provisional), up 12 paise from its previous close. Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed the risk of fresh U.S. tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 85,063.34 despite mostly firm cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 71.60 points, or 0.27 percent, to 26,178.70.

 

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

