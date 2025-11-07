JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 16.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 1009.30 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 16.30% to Rs 270.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 1009.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1171.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1009.301171.18 -14 OPM %59.9241.91 -PBDT363.59168.45 116 PBT344.39153.60 124 NP270.00232.16 16
