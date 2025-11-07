Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 17.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 238.66 croreNet profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 17.30% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 238.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales238.66222.73 7 OPM %10.018.60 -PBDT20.8518.64 12 PBT14.9212.76 17 NP11.129.48 17
