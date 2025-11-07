Aster DM Healthcare standalone net profit rises 16.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 681.81 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 16.44% to Rs 104.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 681.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 604.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales681.81604.68 13 OPM %21.9721.33 -PBDT171.91156.40 10 PBT132.79119.83 11 NP104.6189.84 16
