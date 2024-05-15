Business Standard
JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 69.67 crore
Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans declined 39.57% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 69.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.15% to Rs 39.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 239.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.6752.92 32 239.79153.23 56 OPM %50.2767.65 -56.8456.41 - PBDT11.9521.03 -43 56.0841.63 35 PBT10.1119.29 -48 49.7337.15 34 NP9.0114.91 -40 39.8129.24 36
First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

