John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.51% to Rs 72.34 croreNet loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 71.51% to Rs 72.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.69% to Rs 388.73 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 666.63 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales72.34253.90 -72 388.73666.63 -42 OPM %-0.655.01 --0.983.91 - PBDT-0.1914.16 PL -1.2029.92 PL PBT-1.8112.90 PL -7.1726.07 PL NP-1.4710.32 PL -5.3821.64 PL
