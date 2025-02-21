Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 71.51% to Rs 72.34 crore

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 71.51% to Rs 72.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.69% to Rs 388.73 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 666.63 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales72.34253.90 -72 388.73666.63 -42 OPM %-0.655.01 --0.983.91 - PBDT-0.1914.16 PL -1.2029.92 PL PBT-1.8112.90 PL -7.1726.07 PL NP-1.4710.32 PL -5.3821.64 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 0.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 0.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the December 2024 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 80.74% in the December 2024 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 80.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 369.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 369.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon