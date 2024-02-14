Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 37.72% to Rs 24.79 crore

Net loss of Jorabat Shillong Expressway reported to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 37.72% to Rs 24.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.24.7918.0014.9779.94-64.1128.08-64.1128.08-64.1128.08