JSW Energy achieves significant progress towards becoming a Energy products and Services company

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Energy announced significant progress in its journey towards becoming Energy products and services' company underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and a greener future for India. The company is spearheading the development of the largest commercial-scale green hydrogen project in India and first in the country for making green
steel. Furthermore, the company has initiated the construction activities for its Battery Energy Storage Project (BESS) marking its foray into energy storage services.
The company has achieved significant milestones in the green hydrogen space. These include signing a seven years green hydrogen supply agreement with JSW Steel for 3,800 tons per annum, along with associated green oxygen. The detailed engineering work and ordering of equipment have been completed with commissioning expected in Q4 FY25. Additionally, the company has been allotted a capacity of 6,800 TPA under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program by SECI. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with JSW Steel to supply additional 85,000 to 90,000 TPA of green hydrogen, along with 720,000 TPA of green oxygen, progressively by 2030.
In addition to green hydrogen, the company has also commenced the construction of the 1.0 GWh BESS project awarded by SECI with commissioning expected by June 2025. The project consists of two installations, each with a 500 MWh storage capacity, designed for two hours of storage in one cycle. The project will be developed under a Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) mechanism and will be transferred to the offtaker after 12 years.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

