Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Energy arm inks pact with SECI

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
JSW Energy said that its step down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy has signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India for battery energy storage system project.
JSW Renew Energy Five has signed an agreement for the first project of 250 MW / 500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system out of the total awarded project capacity of 500MW /1,000MWh (two projects each of 250 MW / 500 MWh) with Solar Energy Corporation of India.
The company will be entitled to receive a fixed capacity charge of Rs 10.84 lakh per MW per month for twelve years for 60% of the total capacity amounting to 150MW / 300 MWh. The utilisation of remaining 40% of the project capacity i.e. 100MW/ 200MWh is to be managed by the company. The project will have to deliver power supply within 18 months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 28.79% to Rs 231.33 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 2542.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of JSW Energy fell 1.53% to Rs 501.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

JSW Energy arm bags LoA from SJVN

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 700 MW ISTS- connected solar project from SJVN

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Utilties shares rise

Power shares gain

Nifty slides below 22,300 level; media shares under pressure

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Centum Electronics rises after bagging order worth Rs 187-crore from DRDO

Barometers nudge lower; breadth weak

JM Financial slumps after RBI directs Co. to stop financing against shares, debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon