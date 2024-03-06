Black Box Ltd Slips 2.04%

Black Box Ltd has lost 9.81% over last one month compared to 1.95% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd fell 2.04% today to trade at Rs 250.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.52% to quote at 37176.53. The index is down 1.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ramco Systems Ltd decreased 1.86% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 24.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has lost 9.81% over last one month compared to 1.95% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 640 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10995 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 309 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.4 on 21 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News