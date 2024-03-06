Centum Electronics rises after bagging order worth Rs 187-crore from DRDO

Centum Electronics gained 1.98% to Rs 1902.95 after the company said that it has has received an order for realization of space-based electronic warfare (EW) payloads from Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The domestic contract has to be executed within a period of 16 months. The value of the said contract is Rs 187 crore.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, manufactures high end electronics modules, subsystems and systems used in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronic sectors.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 288.42 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

