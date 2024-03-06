Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centum Electronics rises after bagging order worth Rs 187-crore from DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Centum Electronics gained 1.98% to Rs 1902.95 after the company said that it has has received an order for realization of space-based electronic warfare (EW) payloads from Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The domestic contract has to be executed within a period of 16 months. The value of the said contract is Rs 187 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, manufactures high end electronics modules, subsystems and systems used in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronic sectors.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 288.42 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Centum Electronics fixes record date for interim dividend

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO

Capital Goods shares fall

Barometers nudge lower; breadth weak

JM Financial slumps after RBI directs Co. to stop financing against shares, debentures

Black Box Ltd Slips 2.04%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%

Aramco Digital and LTIMindtree collaborate to launch IT services company in KSA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon