JSW Energy arm secures LoA from SJVN

JSW Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 300 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project from SJVN.

Subsequent to this award, the company's total locked in capacity increases to 13.9 GW. The firm expects to have an installed generation capacity of 9.8 GW by CY24, up from 7.3 GW currently. With this hybrid project, the company further strengthens its energy solution offerings while moving towards an energy products and services company.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,755.87 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.03% to end at Rs 734.60 on Friday, 28 June 2024.

This project has awarded through a tariff based competitive bid invited for setting 1,500 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects.