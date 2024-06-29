Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Energy arm secures LoA from SJVN

Image

Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
JSW Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 300 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project from SJVN.
This project has awarded through a tariff based competitive bid invited for setting 1,500 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects.
Subsequent to this award, the company's total locked in capacity increases to 13.9 GW. The firm expects to have an installed generation capacity of 9.8 GW by CY24, up from 7.3 GW currently. With this hybrid project, the company further strengthens its energy solution offerings while moving towards an energy products and services company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,755.87 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.03% to end at Rs 734.60 on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Italy vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 live match time today and live score updates

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Italy vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

South Africa vs India final live score updates in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Barbados weather

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to CBI's judicial custody till July 12

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Cong wants to run away from NEET discussion in Parliament: Pradhan

Indian Army tank

Five soldiers including JCO swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon