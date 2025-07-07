Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 3.57% to Rs 31.03 after the bank's gross advances grew 17.3% to Rs 12,484 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 10,643 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The private lender reported 14.7% growth in total deposits to Rs 16,570 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 14,441 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total business stood at Rs 29,054 crore as of 30 June 2025, registering a growth of 15.8% YoY.

CASA as of 30 June 2025 was at Rs 4,675 crore (up 3.8% YoY). The gold loan came in at Rs 4,039 crore during the period under review, rising 28.1% YoY.

 

Dhanlakshmi Bank's services in personal banking are savings accounts, current accounts, term deposits, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loans against property, credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and mobile banking services.

The banks standalone net profit surged 775.5% to Rs 28.98 crore on a 13.4% increase in total income to Rs 393.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

