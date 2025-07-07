Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 2.40% to Rs 115 after the firm said that it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 2.59 crore.

The order involves design, supply, installations, testing, commissioning of ELV raceways and cable tray work at Udaipur Air Terminal, Rajasthan.

The project is to be executed within 6 months from the effective date of the contract.

The total cumulative value of work orders received for the Udaipur Air Terminal project now stands at Rs 56.36 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

 

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 2.81 crore on 49.2% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 55.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

