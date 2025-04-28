Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lloyd Metals drops after Q4 PAT slips 27% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Lloyd Metals drops after Q4 PAT slips 27% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Lloyds Metal and Energy slumped 4.77% to Rs 1,220.80 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 27.1% to Rs 201.88 crore on 23.49% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,182.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 45.35% to Rs 244.62 crore in Q4 Fy25 as compared with Rs 447.63 core in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from Iron Ore fell 20.71% to Rs 996.1 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1256.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Sales of iron ore fell 16.16% YoY to 1.66 million metric tonnes (mmt), lower volumes also led to lower absorption of fixed costs, which made our EBITDA margins a bit subdued. On QoQ basis, despite the Realisations remaining flat, EBITDA margins were a bit subdued.

 

The company has complied with requirements and is awaiting a formal response from the MoEF for the enhancement of its mining capacity from 10 mnt to 55 mnt (incl BHQ). Earlier, the company was expecting the EC clearance in Q4FY25, which is now expected to be received in Q1FY26.

Revenue from DRI & Power fell 3.08% YoY to Rs 2,203 crore in Q4 FY25. Pellet trading reported net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 78.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 16.65% to Rs 1449.93 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 1242.93 crore in FY24. Revenue increased 2.24% to Rs 6,626.31 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 6,481.01 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a final dividend of Re 1 per share of the Face Value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Further, the companys board approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares / bonds / debentures / convertible warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods for an aggregate amount upto Rs 5,000 crore.

Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL) is the leading player in the Iron and Steel making industry.

RIL spurts after strong Q4 numbers

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RBL Bank spurts as asset quality improves

RBL Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

