JSW Energy's arm inks deal with RVUNL for 250 MW/500 MWh battery storage project

JSW Energy said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.
These projects will be developed on a build, own and operate model in the state of Rajasthan. The BESPA is signed for a duration of 12 years, with a tariff of Rs 2,24,000 per MW per month, and is supported by viability gap funding.
The company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.3 GWh, including 2.9 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage. With this, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030, it added.
JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.55% to Rs 524.20 on the BSE.
