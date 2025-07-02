Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports handles 41.3 MMT of cargo volumes in June'25; total volume for Q1 FY26 rises by 11% YoY

Adani Ports handles 41.3 MMT of cargo volumes in June'25; total volume for Q1 FY26 rises by 11% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it has handled 41.3 MMT of cargo volume in June 2025, which is higher by 12% as compared with the volume of 37 MMT handled in June 2024.

The growth in handled cargo volume was primarily due to growth in containers (up 15% YoY).

During June 2025, logistics rail volumes stood at 62,146 TEUs (up 14% YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volume was at 2.21 MMT (up 18% YoY).

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, APSEZ has handled 120.6 MMT of total cargo (up 11% YoY), led by containers (up 19% YoY).

 

Logistics rail volumes stood at 179,479 TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 6.05 MMT (up 9% YoY) for Q1 FY26.

Also Read

real estate

Home payment plans in India: What CLP, PLP, flexi, and subvention mean

Zohran Mamdani

'Will not accept intimidation': Mamdani slams Trump's deportation threat

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi emphasises India's commitment to BRICS, begins 5-nation visit

Larsen and Toubro

Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail link: L&T sets world record in tunnel building

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 2 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India with capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT cargo in fiscal 2025. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on a 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 1451.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Asian Paints Ltd Slides 1.06%

Asian Paints Ltd Slides 1.06%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon