V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

V-Mart Retail rose 1.24% to Rs 862.65 after the company's revenue from operations jumped 13% to Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25.The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 1% for the quarter.
The company has opened 15 new stores and closed 2 stores during the quarter. The 15 new stores include 3 stores each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 2 stores each in Bihar and Uttarakhand and 1 store each in Jharkhand, Gujrat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha.
As on 30 June 2025, the total number of stores stands at 510.
V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana.
The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in Q1 FY25.
