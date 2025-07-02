Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The equity shares of HDB Financial Services (Scrip Code: 544429) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. In the pre-open session for newly listed IPO shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 6.08% over the IPO price of Rs 740. This IPO received bids for 2,17,68,60,980 shares against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 16.69 times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Adani Ports handles 41.3 MMT of cargo volumes in June'25; total volume for Q1 FY26 rises by 11% YoY

V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Asian Paints Ltd Slides 1.06%

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

