JSW Energy's subsidiary inks PPA with SECI under FDRE scheme

JSW Energy's subsidiary inks PPA with SECI under FDRE scheme

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

JSW Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the SECI- FDRE Tranche IV scheme.

As per the terms of the agreement, JSW Neo would supply 230 MW ISTS connected firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) to SECI.

The agreement has been signed for tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh).

With this, the companys total under-construction capacity stands at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.2 GW.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: "We are proud to announce the signing of our first power purchase agreement for a load following firm and dispatchable renewable energy project."

 

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 521.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

