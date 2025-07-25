Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 93.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.17% to Rs 52.74 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 93.78% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.7441.15 28 OPM %24.1026.00 -PBDT10.969.76 12 PBT5.384.70 14 NP4.672.41 94
