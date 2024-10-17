JSW Energy signs its first hybrid PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

JSW Renew Energy Seventeen, a stepdown subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for STU-connected 192 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid capacity. This marks the Company's first PPA for a wind-solar hybrid capacity.
The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.27/kWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to the STU in Gujarat.
The company currently has a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW with PPA signed for 3.2 GW. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.
The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
