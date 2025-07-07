Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has today launched a new property in the industrial and commercial hub of Solapur. Regenta Central Shivani, Solapur is thoughtfully crafted to offer modern conveniences, catering to both business and leisure travellers. ROHL has launched 4 properties in Maharashtra this year and continues to strengthen its foothold in the state.

On in south-western region of the state, on the Bhima and Seena river basins, Regenta Central Shivani, Solapur is tactically located in MIDC area offering beautiful lake views. The property features Rajasthani Themed designed with 65 well-appointed rooms, including three accessible rooms, ensuring comfort and convenience for all guests. With modern amenities like a swimming pool, spa, and gym, it caters to both leisure and business travellers. Also known as textile city, Solapur is a leading manufacturer of many commercial goods with religious significance and rich history. Situated just four hours from urban centres like Pune and Hyderabad, the property is surrounded by iconic temples such as Tuljapur, Pandharpur, and Akkalkot.

 

The hotel also boasts the largest common area in the city, featuring ROHL's signature all-day dining restaurant with 170 covers, a poolside bar with 40 covers, and a cozy lobby caf Ideal for small gatherings and medium scale events, the property offers a 1000 sq. ft. meeting room, an expansive 8600 sq. ft. banquet, and a sprawling 25,000 sq. ft. lawn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

TVS Motor Company launches all new TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

