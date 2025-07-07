Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

With effect from 01 July 2025

Religare Enterprises announced that the tenure of Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company as the Non- Executive Chairperson of the Company has completed on 30 June 2025.

Further, the Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Malay Kumar Sinha, Non- Executive & Independent Director of the Company as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company w.e.f. 01 July 2025 till 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon